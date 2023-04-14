Julien went 2-for-5 with one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's victory over the Yankees.
Julien had an impact game for the first time in his young career. The rookie had his first base hit and home run in the same game, showing the potential that made him a top prospect in Minnesota's farm system. The Canadian native will look to string together more solid performances as he tries to establish himself as an everyday player.
