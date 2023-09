Julien went 0-for-3 with three walks and three runs in Monday's 20-6 win over the Guardians.

Though he was one of only two Twins starters who failed to record a hit in the blowout victory, Julien still got the job done atop the order thanks to his patient eye at the plate. Since returning to the lineup Aug. 16 following a brief absence due to a hamstring injury, Julien is getting on base at a .377 clip and is batting .275, despite striking out at a 36.1 percent clip.