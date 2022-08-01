Julien is batting .292/.436/.494 with 12 homers, 12 steals and a 66:81 BB:K through 74 games for Double-A Wichita.

While Julien is still striking out a fair amount, he's balanced that out with a walk rate north of 20 percent, which has helped him put up some of the best OBP numbers in the minors across the last two seasons. Julien has also found his power stroke recently, smashing five homers in his last 10 games -- a stretch in which he's also hit .324 with a 10:7 BB:K. It's also noteworthy that the 23-year-old Canadian has spent almost the entire 2022 season at second base; last year, he made appearances at first, second, third and left field, but it seems the Twins are no longer grooming him as a jack of all trades. Of course, that also means that he's blocked by Jorge Polanco for the time being.