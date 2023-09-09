Julien will hit the bench Saturday against the Mets.

Julien has only started five games against a southpaw all season, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here against David Peterson. While he's crushed righties to the tune of an .885 OPS, his .452 OPS in a tiny sample of 42 plate appearances against lefties means he's unlikely to advance beyond a platoon role any time soon. Kyle Farmer enters the lineup in his absence, starting at third base while Royce Lewis rests his legs in Julien's usual designated hitter spot.