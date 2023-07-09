Julien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 15-2 loss to the Orioles.

Julien accounted for half of the Twins' hits and all of their run production. The second baseman has three homers and two doubles over his last five games. He's at a respectable .271/.349/.504 slash line with seven homers, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored, 10 doubles and a stolen base through 153 plate appearances. Jorge Polanco (hamstring) is likely out another week, so Julien should maintain a strong-side platoon role at second base early in the second half.