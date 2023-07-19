Julien went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Julien has multiple hits in five of his last six games, including back-to-back three-hit efforts. He's homered four times in July, accounting for half of his long balls this season. The second baseman is staking a strong claim to his spot in the lineup with a .308/.380/.548 slash line, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases over 47 contests. Jorge Polanco (hamstring) could be back by the end of the week, but it figures manager Rocco Baldelli will find a spot for Julien as long as his bat is hot.