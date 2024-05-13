Julien went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Julien led the game off with a single in the top of the first inning before later adding another base knock in the top of the eighth, stealing second base and scoring on an RBI double by Max Kepler in the frame. The stolen base was his fifth of the season and third over the last four games. Julien is now batting .224 with seven home runs, 15 RBI, 21 runs scored and five stolen bases over 125 at-bats in 40 games this year.