Julien worked in the offseason to limit his front shoulder from flying open during swings against lefties, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I changed a couple of things in my swing to adjust to the slider and be able to hit the fastball against lefties," he said. He's 6-for-10 with a walk in four games this spring and 2-for-5 against left-handed pitching. He went 2-for-3 with a home run in Friday's spring training win over Boston.

Julien had an outstanding rookie season with a .381 OBP and drew walks at a near league-leading 15.7% clip. However, he hit just .195 with a .447 OPS against left-handed pitching. Julien will become the primary starter at second base after the trade of Jorge Polanco, but will likely be platooned with right-handed hitting Kyle Farmer. If Julien can show improvement against left-handed pitching, he could take over everyday duty.