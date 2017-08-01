Del Rosario threw eight scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his first start since being promoted to High-A Fort Myers. He was 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 90:40 K:BB in 98.1 innings at Low-A Cedar Rapids.

Del Rosario has struggled with his control during his career (career 3.3 BB/9 in minors) but has had decent strikeout rates. His 8.1 K/9 is near his 8.5 K/9 career minor league rate. At 22, he's old for his level but he could be a late bloomer if he could reduce his walk rate.