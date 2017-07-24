Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits two-run homer in loss

Escobar went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Escobar is expected to see more consistent playing time moving forward, which will provide a modest virtual boost. He projects to remain a low-end asset in deep settings, but regular playing time provides a nice fantasy floor. For the campaign Escobar sports a .273/.328/.441 slash line with nine homers, 32 RBI and 29 runs through 247 plate appearances.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast