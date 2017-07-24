Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits two-run homer in loss
Escobar went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Escobar is expected to see more consistent playing time moving forward, which will provide a modest virtual boost. He projects to remain a low-end asset in deep settings, but regular playing time provides a nice fantasy floor. For the campaign Escobar sports a .273/.328/.441 slash line with nine homers, 32 RBI and 29 runs through 247 plate appearances.
More News
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Likely to see increased opportunities•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Riding pine Friday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Smacks two-run triple Thursday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Claims fourth straight start•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Occupies third base Thursday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Starting Wednesday's contest•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...