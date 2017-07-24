Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits two-run homer in loss

Escobar went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Escobar is expected to see more consistent playing time moving forward, which will provide a modest virtual boost. He projects to remain a low-end asset in deep settings, but regular playing time provides a nice fantasy floor. For the campaign Escobar sports a .273/.328/.441 slash line with nine homers, 32 RBI and 29 runs through 247 plate appearances.