Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Likely to be Minnesota's starting shortstop

Escobar is expected to be Minnesota's starting shortstop for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Escobar had been in line to open the year in a reserve role for the Twins. However, Jorge Polanco was suspended 80 games Sunday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, moving Escobar to the top of the team's depth chart at shortstop. Last season, Escobar hit .254/.309/.449 over 129 games with the Twins.