Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Out of Friday's lineup

Escobar is not in Friday's lineup against the A's, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Escobar receives a day off after starting the past five games, going 4-for-18 with one home run and three RBI during that span. In his place, Ehire Adrianza draws the start at shortstop while batting eighth in the order.

