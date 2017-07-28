Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Out of Friday's lineup
Escobar is not in Friday's lineup against the A's, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
Escobar receives a day off after starting the past five games, going 4-for-18 with one home run and three RBI during that span. In his place, Ehire Adrianza draws the start at shortstop while batting eighth in the order.
