Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Out of lineup against Mariners

Escobar is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against Seattle, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Escobar will take a seat after starting the past three games, as manager Paul Molitor elected to go with Ehire Adrianza at shortstop for the club's home opener. Through the first week of the season, Escobar has gone 7-for-16 with one home run and five RBI.