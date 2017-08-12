Play

Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Out of lineup Saturday

Escobar is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

His playing time is trending in the wrong direction -- Saturday's absence marks Escobar's fourth in the team's last five games. The 28-year-old was red hot throughout June, batting .354/.398/.549, but he's posted a sub-.600 OPS since the All-Star break.

