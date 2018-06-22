Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Remains out of Friday's lineup

Escobar (elbow) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.

Escobar is dealing with a right elbow bruise after being hit by a pitch Thursday night which will cost him at least one game. Manager Paul Moliter indicated the 29-year-old could return Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports, with Taylor Motter drawing the start in his stead at third base Friday.

