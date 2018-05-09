Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Two more hits Tuesay

Escobar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals.

Escobar continued his strong 2018 campaign with the 403-foot shot to left field in the seventh inning to drive in Max Kepler and put the game out of reach. The home run is the 29-year-old's seventh of the season, and he has a .313/.367/.626 slash line in 115 at-bats.