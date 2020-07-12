Colina (illness) has been cleared to participate in baseball activities, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Colina was away from the team while recovering from COVID-19, but he's now produced two negative tests and has been cleared to resume activities. The 23-year-old is building up in Fort Myers prior to flying to the Twins' camp, likely sometime this week. The right-hander isn't likely to make the active roster to begin the season due to his lack of experience in the higher levels of the minors.