Colina's contract was purchased by the Twins on Friday.
Colina is at least a moderately interesting prospect, with a fastball that sits in the upper 90s and decent command. He recorded a 2.96 ERA and a 25.4 percent strikeout rate in 97.1 innings across the three highest levels of the minors last season, though just 4.2 of those innings came at Triple-A. He'll give the Twins an extra bullpen option for the final series of the season, with Homer Bailey getting designated for assignment in a corresponding move.