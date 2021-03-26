Colina has not pitched yet this spring, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It's not clear if he's injured or if some other issue is preventing him from throwing. He's technically still in major league camp, so he could make the major league roster, however that seems very unlikely since he hasn't appeared in a game. Colina could be an impact setup man for the Twins as soon as this season, but he'll need some extended time in the minors after making just one appearance in the majors last season. He features a fastball that can reach nearly 100 mph, but needs to improve his control (4.4 BB/9 at Double-A in 2019) to thrive in the majors.