Twins' Edwar Colina: Hits 98 mph in spring debut

Colina threw a scoreless inning in his spring debut in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh. He recorded a save despite giving up a walk and a hit. He reached 98 mph with his fastball, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Colina moved from High-A to Triple-A last season fueled by high strikeout rates (8.9 K/9 at High-A and 10.7 K/9 at Double-A). He needs to improve his control (4.4 BB/9 at Double-A) to thrive in the majors. He's a long shot to make the bullpen this spring, but could be a factor in the majors later this season.