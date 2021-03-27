Colina hasn't pitched in a game this spring due to right elbow inflammation, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had been cryptic about why Colina was sidelined this spring, but this report indicates it may be a serious issue. He's technically still in major-league camp, but it sounds like he's headed for the injured list. Colina could be an impact setup man for the Twins as soon as this season if healthy, but he'll need more seasoning in the minors after making just one appearance in the majors last season.