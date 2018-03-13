Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Available Tuesday vs. Orioles
Adrianza (calf) is listed as an available reserve for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Adrianza has sat out the past week of exhibition play while recovering from a minor left calf strain. With the utility man progressing as anticipated, he should be called upon Tuesday to play a few innings in the infield or left field in relief of one of the Twins' regulars.
