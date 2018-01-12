Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Avoids arbitration with Twins
Adrianza agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with Minnesota on Friday, avoiding arbitration, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
Adrianza appeared in 70 games during his first season with the Twins in 2017, slashing .265/.324/.383 with a pair of home runs, 24 RBI and eight stolen bases. The utility man played all four infield spots for the club last year, in addition to recording some time in the outfield and as the DH. Looking ahead to this upcoming campaign, Adrianza will likely be utilized in a similar fashion, but his lack of regular at-bats and limited potential at the plate limit the 28-year-old's fantasy potential.
More News
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Knocks second homer of season•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Triples twice, drives in four•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Seeing uptick in playing time•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Doubles in third start in four games•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Homers in Houston•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Officially activated from disabled list•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...