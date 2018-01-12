Adrianza agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with Minnesota on Friday, avoiding arbitration, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Adrianza appeared in 70 games during his first season with the Twins in 2017, slashing .265/.324/.383 with a pair of home runs, 24 RBI and eight stolen bases. The utility man played all four infield spots for the club last year, in addition to recording some time in the outfield and as the DH. Looking ahead to this upcoming campaign, Adrianza will likely be utilized in a similar fashion, but his lack of regular at-bats and limited potential at the plate limit the 28-year-old's fantasy potential.