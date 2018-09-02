Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Batting second Sunday
Adrianza will start at third base and bat second Sunday against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Adrianza will remain in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, this time filling in for a resting Miguel Sano. Though his playing time has been on the upswing lately and he'll occupy a prominent spot in the order in the series finale, Adrianza should settle back into a utility role before long. It's worth noting that three of Adrianza's recent starts came at shortstop while Jorge Polanco was sidelined by a hamstring injury, but Adrianza's path to regular at-bats at that spot likely closed when Polanco returned to the lineup Friday.
