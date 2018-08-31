Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Clubs two-run homer vs. Indians
Adrianza went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland.
Adrianza made the Indians pay in the fifth inning after they committed a throwing error, as he launched a two-run blast over the fence in right field. The 29-year-old is batting .260 with two home runs and seven RBI through 19 games in August. However, don't expect him to serve as much as a power threat down the stretch of the regular season after hitting just six home runs over 92 contests in 2018.
