Adrianza went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland.

Adrianza made the Indians pay in the fifth inning after they committed a throwing error, as he launched a two-run blast over the fence in right field. The 29-year-old is batting .260 with two home runs and seven RBI through 19 games in August. However, don't expect him to serve as much as a power threat down the stretch of the regular season after hitting just six home runs over 92 contests in 2018.

