Adrianza is unavailable for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays due to a minor left calf strain, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The injury isn't expected to keep Adrianza out of action for more than a few days. The 28-year-old is coming off a season in which he logged a career-high 186 plate appearances, but don't expect him to see much additional work in 2018 with the Twins earmarking him for a utility role.