Adrianza went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.

Adrianza smacked a solo home run -- his fourth of the season -- in the third inning before plating another in the fifth with a single. The 28-year-old hasn't typically been much of a standout at the plate, but he's enjoying a solid June; in 63 at-bats in the month, he's slashing .270/.324/.524 with three homers and nine RBI.