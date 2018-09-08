Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Drives in three
Adrianza went 3-for-4 with three RBI in the Twins' 10-6 win over the Royals on Friday.
Adrianza turned in a productive day at the dish while drawing his third straight start at third base in place of the injured Miguel Sano (lower leg). The Twins have cleared Sano of any structural damage to his leg, but it's uncertain when he'll be ready to return to the lineup. Adrianza should see regular at-bats until Sano is cleared to play again, but the 25-year-old's fantasy utility is weighted down by his lack of consistent impact in the power and speed departments.
More News
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Batting second Sunday•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Clubs two-run homer vs. Indians•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Three hits in loss to Tigers•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Ready to return Thursday•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Out with hamstring strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...