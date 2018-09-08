Adrianza went 3-for-4 with three RBI in the Twins' 10-6 win over the Royals on Friday.

Adrianza turned in a productive day at the dish while drawing his third straight start at third base in place of the injured Miguel Sano (lower leg). The Twins have cleared Sano of any structural damage to his leg, but it's uncertain when he'll be ready to return to the lineup. Adrianza should see regular at-bats until Sano is cleared to play again, but the 25-year-old's fantasy utility is weighted down by his lack of consistent impact in the power and speed departments.