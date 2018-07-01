Adrianza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Though he played the entirety of Saturday's 14-9 loss and went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run, Adrianza required an IV after the contest, which was played amid extreme heat in Chicago, according to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Temperatures are more moderate Sunday, but manager Paul Molitor decided Adrianza could benefit from a day off. It's possible that Adrianza's move to the bench could soon become a permanent one, as Molitor also indicated the Twins plan to reinstate Jorge Polanco from suspension and insert him into the lineup Monday in Milwaukee, per Berardino. Polanco would presumably take over as the Twins' everyday shortstop and push Adrianza to a utility role.