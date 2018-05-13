Adrianza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With Miguel Sano (hamstring) sidelined since late April, Adrianza has received the majority of the starts at shortstop while Eduardo Escobar has shifted over to Sano's normal post at third base. Though he'll be given the day off Sunday, Adrianza still looks to have some leash in the full-time role with Sano having yet to officially begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Gregorio Petit will receive the nod at shortstop in the series finale.