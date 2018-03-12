Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Hopes to return Tuesday
Adrianza (calf) is expected to return for the Twins' spring game against the Orioles on Tuesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Adrianza tweaked his calf over the weekend, but it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. Once he gets back into action officially, he should resume his role as a reserve utility player for Minnesota.
