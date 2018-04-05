Twins' Ehire Adrianza: In starting lineup Thursday
Adrianza is in Thursday's lineup at shortstop batting eighth in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Adrianza is 1-for-5 so far this season as Minnesota's only reserve infielder. He gets a rare start to give Eduardo Escobar a day off.
