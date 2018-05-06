Adrianza will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Miguel Sano's (hamstring) placement on the disabled list earlier this month has opened the door for Adrianza to pick up added work at shortstop with Eduardo Escobar shifting over to third base. Sunday will mark Adrianza's third consecutive start, an indication he's moved ahead of Gregorio Petit on the depth chart. As a glove-first player who occupies a low spot in the batting order, Adrianza will likely struggle to provide much fantasy utility even in AL-only formats while he receives regular action.