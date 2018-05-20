Adrianza is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Adrianza is currently hitting just .205 and has yet to record a multi-hit game this season. The light-hitting infielder also hasn't notched an extra-base hit since May 5. He'll be given the afternoon off with Gregorio Petit filling in at shorstop.

