Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Not in Sunday's lineup
Adrianza is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Adrianza is currently hitting just .205 and has yet to record a multi-hit game this season. The light-hitting infielder also hasn't notched an extra-base hit since May 5. He'll be given the afternoon off with Gregorio Petit filling in at shorstop.
