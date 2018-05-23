Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Pair of doubles Tuesday
Adrianza went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.
The light-hitting Adrianza hasn't done much at the plate this season, but he logged his first multi-hit game of the year and now has three doubles over the past two games. Despite sporting a slash line of just .227/.296/.307, Adrianza has been seeing fairly regular at-bats, but that could change soon with Miguel Sano (hamstring) set to return Friday.
