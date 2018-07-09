Adrianza (hamstring) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Thursday against the Rays, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Adrianza hit the DL with the left hamstring strain July 2, the same date Jorge Polanco was reinstated from an 80-game suspension. Polanco has since taken over as the Twins' everyday shortstop, so Adrianza will probably have to settle for a utility role once activated. Adrianza has logged time at all four infield spots this season and is also capable of manning left field if needed.