Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Seeing regular starts at shortstop
Adrianza will start at shortstop and bat ninth Sunday against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Adrianza's fantasy stock enjoyed a nice boost Thursday when Miguel Sano was optioned to High-A Fort Myers. With the struggling Sano out of the way, Eduardo Escobar has shifted over to third base, opening up shortstop for Adrianza on an everyday basis. While the fact that Adrianza is making his eighth straight start Sunday is reason enough to pick him up in most AL-only settings, the career .240/.305/.357 hitter has enhanced his value with his strong performance at the plate of late. Over 14 June contests, Adrianza is batting .300 with seven extra-base hits, eight runs, seven RBI and a stolen base.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...