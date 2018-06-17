Adrianza will start at shortstop and bat ninth Sunday against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Adrianza's fantasy stock enjoyed a nice boost Thursday when Miguel Sano was optioned to High-A Fort Myers. With the struggling Sano out of the way, Eduardo Escobar has shifted over to third base, opening up shortstop for Adrianza on an everyday basis. While the fact that Adrianza is making his eighth straight start Sunday is reason enough to pick him up in most AL-only settings, the career .240/.305/.357 hitter has enhanced his value with his strong performance at the plate of late. Over 14 June contests, Adrianza is batting .300 with seven extra-base hits, eight runs, seven RBI and a stolen base.