Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Seeing uptick in playing time
Adrianza will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Athletics, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Adrianza will pick up his third start in four games, and should remain one of the main beneficiaries of manager Paul Molitor phasing the struggling Jorge Polanco out of the lineup. Along with Polanco, Eduardo Escobar is still in the mix for starts at shortstop, but Escobar's ability to play other positions should allow Adrianza to see semi-regular at-bats so long as his production warrants it. Adrianza is batting .293 and has chipped in six steals across 95 plate appearances with the big club this season.
More News
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Doubles in third start in four games•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Homers in Houston•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Officially activated from disabled list•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Will be activated Tuesday•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Could come off DL on Monday•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Beginning rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...