Adrianza will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Athletics, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Adrianza will pick up his third start in four games, and should remain one of the main beneficiaries of manager Paul Molitor phasing the struggling Jorge Polanco out of the lineup. Along with Polanco, Eduardo Escobar is still in the mix for starts at shortstop, but Escobar's ability to play other positions should allow Adrianza to see semi-regular at-bats so long as his production warrants it. Adrianza is batting .293 and has chipped in six steals across 95 plate appearances with the big club this season.