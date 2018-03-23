Adrianza will begin the season as the only backup infielder on Minnesota's 25-man roster, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With the release of Erick Aybar and Jorge Polanco out 80 games due to a PED suspension, Adrianza becomes the primary backup at three positions with Eduardo Escobar set to start at shorstop. If Miguel Sano receives a suspension from a current MLB investigation into an alleged 2015 sexual assault, Adrianza could start at shortstop with Escobar moving to third base.