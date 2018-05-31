Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Swats first homer Wednesday
Adrianza went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 11-8 loss to the Royals.
The 28-year-old connected on his first homer of the year as part of a six-inning rally that nearly dug the Twins out of a nine-run hole, but their comeback attempt fell short. Adrianza is hitting .333 (8-for-24) over his last eight games with four doubles in addition to the home run, but his .629 career OPS makes it tough to trust that he'll be able to keep that level of production up for much longer.
