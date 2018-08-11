Adrianza went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

He'd been mired in a 1-for-22 slump since the All-Star break, so Friday's outburst was a welcome one for the 28-year-old utility man. While Logan Forsythe is off to a great start to his Twins tenure and is solidifying his hold on the second base job, Adrianza should continue to fill in a few times a week all around the infield.