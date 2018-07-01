Adrianza was 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 14-9 loss against the Cubs.

Adrianza entered June with a .243 average and .647 OPS, but finished the month by going 24-for-80 with six doubles and three home runs. The 28-year-old has a .262/.346/.520 slash line in 187 at-bats for the season, but seems to be trending in the right direction after a slow start to the season.