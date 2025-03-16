Castellano is a candidate to win a spot in the bullpen, especially after several injuries to veterans, Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no walks in Saturday's spring training win over Atlanta.

Castellano has a 6.75 ERA with a 12:8 K:BB ratio in eight innings this spring. Walks have been a major issue, so it was a good sign he didn't issue any free passes Saturday. The Twins may keep the Rule 5 pick on the active roster and use him in low-leverage spots until several injured veterans (Michael Tonkin, Brock Stewart and Justin Topa) are able to return. It's possible the Twins could keep him on the active roster all season or work out a trade with the Phillies at that point to retain his rights given his upside (his fastball reached 98 mph this spring).