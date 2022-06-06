Pagan (not injury related) was activated from the restricted list Monday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Pagan was unavailable for the Twins' weekend series in Toronto since he's unvaccinated, but he'll rejoin the bullpen prior to the upcoming series against the Yankees at Target Field, which begins Tuesday. The right-hander has converted just one of his last three save chances while allowing three runs in 3.1 innings over his last four relief appearances, but he should be in the mix for closing duties alongside Jhoan Duran now that Pagan is back with the team.