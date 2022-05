Pagan allowed a hit and one walk in a scoreless inning in Sunday's win over Oakland. He struck out one and earned the save.

Pagan has now earned a save in each of his last two appearances despite allowing a combined five runners on base. He allowed a one-out single to put two Athletics on base before forcing a pair of flyouts to finish off Sunday's 4-3 win. He's now converted four out of five save chances on the year while posting a 2.08 ERA.