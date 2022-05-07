Pagan gave up a hit and walked two batters in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 2-1 win over the A's. He struck out two.

After loading the bases with one out, Pagan was able to escape the jam on a Seth Brown fielder's choice that retired Sheldon Neuse at the plate, before the right-hander fanned Chad Pinder to end the contest. Pagan has a seemingly respectable 2.35 ERA through 7.2 innings and has converted three of four save chances, but his ghastly 25.0 percent walk rate highlights just how close to disaster he's come on multiple occasions. If the veteran can't sharpen his control, it could be only a matter of time before rookie flamethrower Jhoan Duran takes over the closer role for the Twins.