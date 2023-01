Pagan agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Twins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Pagan had an up-and-down first year in Minnesota with 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 63 innings. The 31-year-old should see some high-leverage chances to open 2023 but is unlikely to see regular save opportunities.