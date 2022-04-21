Pagan earned the save Thursday against the Royals after not allowing a hit during a scoreless ninth inning. He walked one and didn't record a strikeout.

Pagan got the his first save opportunity of the season with a one-run lead after Tyler Duffey blew his second save of the season Tuesday. The veteran journeyman walked Michael Taylor to lead off the inning, but he proceeded to retire the top of the Royals lineup in order on just four pitches. Pagan notched 20 saves in 2019 with Tampa Bay, but Tuesday's outing was just third since then. For now, Pagan and Duffey appear to be in a timeshare for closing duties in Minnesota, but Pagan could earn more opportunities if Duffey continues to trend in the wrong direction.