Pagan (3-0) earned the win in Thursday's 5-3 victory over San Diego. He allowed zero runs with no hits or walks while striking out one over an inning.

Pagan struggled with the Twins last season, posting a 4.43 ERA and seven blown saves, and it was a mild surprise that he wasn't non-tendered. However, he's improved significantly as he's given up earned runs in just two of his 13 appearances (though he gave up six runs in 1.2 innings April 20). He has an impressive 15:3 K:BB ratio in 15.2 innings. He began the season buried in the bullpen but is starting to be used in higher leverage setup situations.