Pagan allowed one run on three hits in Friday's win over Kansas City. He struck out one and earned a save.

Pagan coughed up a solo home run to Emmanual Rivera followed by a pair of two-out singles. He ended up throwing 14 of 19 pitches for strikes to secure the 6-4 win. It was the first time he's allowed an earned run since April 26 and his season ERA bumped up to 2.13. Pagan has converted six out of seven save chances with a 16:10 K:BB through 12.2 innings.